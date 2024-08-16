iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Bought by Nova R Wealth Inc.

Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 985,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,032,000 after buying an additional 17,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 1,005,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,177,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $39.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,205. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.03. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

