iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Purchased by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 1.1% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,677,000 after buying an additional 229,231 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 62.7% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 541,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,479,000 after acquiring an additional 208,691 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,239,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,257,000 after acquiring an additional 207,306 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2,256.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 175,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after acquiring an additional 168,245 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $17,092,000.

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $194.87. 433,324 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.28 and a 200-day moving average of $185.96.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

