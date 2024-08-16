iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 131,044 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 171% from the previous session’s volume of 48,319 shares.The stock last traded at $82.57 and had previously closed at $82.82.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $713.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REZ. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $745,000.

About iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

