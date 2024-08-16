iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 32,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 88,430 shares.The stock last traded at $56.49 and had previously closed at $56.46.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $843.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.8% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 434.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 58,351 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,295,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $318,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

