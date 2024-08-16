iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 135,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 124,618 shares.The stock last traded at $94.52 and had previously closed at $94.63.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

