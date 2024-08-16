iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock Price Down 3%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.90 and last traded at $14.95. Approximately 43,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 344,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

iTeos Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $537.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average is $13.67.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 66.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 4,648.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

