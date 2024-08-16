J.Safra Asset Management Corp Acquires 526 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 649.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 1,005.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 20,558 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.92. 63,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,952. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.04. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $87.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Halley E. Gilbert sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Elvia Cowan sold 5,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Halley E. Gilbert sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,766 shares of company stock worth $7,923,441. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

