J.Safra Asset Management Corp Acquires Shares of 110 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,248,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,023,000. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $10.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $376.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $375.33 and its 200 day moving average is $436.69. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.17 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.83.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

