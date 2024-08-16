J.Safra Asset Management Corp Has $58,000 Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 625.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 13.1% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its stake in Salesforce by 31.1% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 5,093 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 15.5% during the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.50.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $262.66. 876,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,597,607. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.20, for a total value of $1,197,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at $33,015,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.20, for a total value of $1,197,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,015,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,136 shares of company stock worth $47,935,109 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.