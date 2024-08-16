J.Safra Asset Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.
Discover Financial Services Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSE DFS traded up $1.85 on Friday, reaching $132.54. 146,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,470. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $147.61. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on DFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.
Discover Financial Services Profile
Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.
