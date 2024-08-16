Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.67.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

JKHY stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.65. 97,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,671. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $178.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.