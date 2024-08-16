Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

ARTV has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Artiva Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.25.

Get Artiva Biotherapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Artiva Biotherapeutics

Artiva Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ ARTV opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. Artiva Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

In other Artiva Biotherapeutics news, Director Yong-Jun Huh purchased 2,083,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,306,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,682,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio acquired 416,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,936,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,239,644. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yong-Jun Huh bought 2,083,332 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,306,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,682,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company whose mission is to develop effective, safe and accessible cell therapies for patients with devastating autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead program includes AlloNK(R). Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Artiva Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artiva Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.