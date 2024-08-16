JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 13,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 169.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBLU traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,365,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,171,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $7.58.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

