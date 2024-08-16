Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

JLL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $235.33.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

NYSE JLL traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $245.15. The company had a trading volume of 33,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,897. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $254.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 446.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.