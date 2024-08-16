JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target to $76.00

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Cogent Communications from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.86.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Shares of CCOI opened at $73.50 on Monday. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.32 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 114.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.61%.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $3,276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,493,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,319,874.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $3,276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,493,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,319,874.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $117,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,994.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,440 shares of company stock worth $6,856,016. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth $1,651,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 417,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,778,000 after acquiring an additional 36,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

