JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $226.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $218.00 to $226.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GLOB. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Globant from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Globant from $279.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

Get Globant alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

Globant Price Performance

Shares of GLOB stock traded up $8.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.17. The stock had a trading volume of 351,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,144. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.18. Globant has a one year low of $151.68 and a one year high of $251.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $571.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.72 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globant will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Globant by 529.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Globant by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 266,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,450,000 after purchasing an additional 126,030 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 84.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,574,000 after buying an additional 119,860 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the second quarter worth approximately $4,750,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Globant in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.