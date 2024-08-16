JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Price Target to $16.00

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

GHLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Guild from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Guild from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Guild from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.30.

NYSE GHLD opened at $14.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.03. Guild has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $17.34.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Mcgarry acquired 4,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $80,567.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 372,996 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,695.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Guild news, CEO Terry Lynn Schmidt acquired 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $58,515.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,798,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,113,528.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Mcgarry acquired 4,998 shares of Guild stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $80,567.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 372,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,695.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,248 shares of company stock valued at $197,438. Insiders own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHLD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guild during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Guild by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guild by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Guild by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 431,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Guild during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,497,000. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

