JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $48.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on AZEK from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of AZEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.24.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.36. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. AZEK has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.40.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. AZEK had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AZEK will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,770,537. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,770,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in AZEK during the second quarter worth $86,719,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 2,948.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 788,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,166,000 after purchasing an additional 762,793 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AZEK by 1,339.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 657,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,157,000 after buying an additional 612,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AZEK by 66.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,466,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,631,000 after buying an additional 587,107 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

