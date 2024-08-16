JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Price Target to $62.00

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.43.

Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. Vera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.84. The company has a quick ratio of 21.43, a current ratio of 21.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERA. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,027,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,189,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,087,000. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,142,000 after buying an additional 694,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,231,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,571,000 after buying an additional 586,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

