JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $87.00

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SO. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Southern from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.00.

SO stock opened at $87.01 on Monday. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.13.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

In other news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,597.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Southern news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $211,796.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,597.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,280 shares of company stock worth $1,678,625 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $16,067,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 382.0% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 41,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33,120 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

