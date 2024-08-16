JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Target Price to $35.00

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bancolombia in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.12.

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $34.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.898 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 23,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Bancolombia by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Bancolombia by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,412,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,112,000 after purchasing an additional 440,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 671.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 54,136 shares during the last quarter.

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

