JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Target Price to $33.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SEE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sealed Air from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.10.

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,981. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.35. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 85.65% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,703,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,380,000 after buying an additional 600,146 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2,549.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,340,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,720,000 after buying an additional 5,138,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,114,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,136,000 after buying an additional 1,136,985 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,500,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,014,000 after acquiring an additional 170,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $86,410,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

