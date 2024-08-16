JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG) Hits New 1-Year High at $110.97

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 110.97 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 110.60 ($1.41), with a volume of 654154 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.40 ($1.41).

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 107.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 105.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,520.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Emerging Markets

In related news, insider Helena Coles bought 12,000 shares of JPMorgan Emerging Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £12,120 ($15,474.97). Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Company Profile

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

