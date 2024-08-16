Just Group (LON:JUST) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 139 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 134.40 ($1.72), with a volume of 8891135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.40 ($1.50).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Just Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,818.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.40) price target on shares of Just Group in a report on Wednesday.

Just Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 110.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 101.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.32, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,272.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64.

Just Group Company Profile

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

