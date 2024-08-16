Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Shares Down 13%

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Free Report) dropped 13% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). Approximately 43,832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 492,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).
Kanabo Group Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £6.48 million, a PE ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 24.36, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.60.
About Kanabo Group
Kanabo Group Plc engages in the development and distribution of cannabis-derived solutions for medical and wellness products. It operates through Primary Care and Secondary Care segments. The company offers non- tetrahydrocannabinol products for cannabidiol consumers. It also provides cultivation consultancy, research and development, and telemedicine and tele pharma services, as well as develops and distributes formulations; operates ecommerce platform, the Kanabo Store; and operates Treat It, an online clinic that provides mental health treatments.
