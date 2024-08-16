Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) were down 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.80 and last traded at $13.81. Approximately 122,309 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,757,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Kanzhun to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BZ

Kanzhun Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.91.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $235.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.09 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kanzhun

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Kanzhun by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Kanzhun by 21.7% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kanzhun

(Get Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.