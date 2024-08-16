Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) were down 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.80 and last traded at $13.81. Approximately 122,309 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,757,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Kanzhun to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.
Kanzhun Stock Performance
Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $235.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.09 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kanzhun
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Kanzhun by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Kanzhun by 21.7% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.
About Kanzhun
Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.
