Kaspa Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $97.35 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Kaspa has a total market cap of $4.04 billion and approximately $97.35 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,461,395,690 coins. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,457,588,558.676743. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.16475328 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $92,507,555.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

