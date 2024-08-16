KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the July 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 975,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,840. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.78. KBR has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $69.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. KBR had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Research analysts forecast that KBR will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

KBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

In related news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $307,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in KBR by 2,029.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 39.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of KBR by 454.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

