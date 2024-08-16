Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $208.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $199.00 to $208.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ALL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Allstate from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $197.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.56.

Get Allstate alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALL

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $178.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.16 and its 200-day moving average is $165.26. Allstate has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $184.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allstate will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 70.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.