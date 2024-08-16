Kellanova (NYSE:K) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $83.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $76.00.

K has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Kellanova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kellanova to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Shares of K stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,386,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,560. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average of $58.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $80.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.39%.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $4,680,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,531,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,107,246.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $52,647,260 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Kellanova by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 64.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Kellanova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Kellanova during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Motco raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 757.6% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

