Kellanova (NYSE:K) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on K. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kellanova from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kellanova from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kellanova from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kellanova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.57.

Kellanova Stock Performance

NYSE:K opened at $80.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $80.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 85.39%.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $4,680,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,531,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,107,246.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $52,647,260. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellanova

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,582 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,657,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,323,000 after buying an additional 98,294 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Kellanova by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,504,000 after acquiring an additional 655,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,184,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kellanova by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,909,000 after acquiring an additional 277,171 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

