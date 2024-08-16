Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KTCC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,119. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.80. Key Tronic has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $49.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Key Tronic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.16% of Key Tronic worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.