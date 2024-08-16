Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Kinsale Capital Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years. Kinsale Capital Group has a payout ratio of 3.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group to earn $18.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

Shares of KNSL stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $483.91. 83,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,314. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $325.01 and a fifty-two week high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.23. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KNSL shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $443.38.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

