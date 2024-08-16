Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Short Interest Update

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 74.9% from the July 15th total of 983,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Kintara Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ KTRA traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 120,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,782,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17. Kintara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a late stage photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer, basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome, and access graft failure in hemodialysis patients.

