KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Position Lowered by Private Capital Management LLC

Private Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 489,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 116,885 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises about 8.9% of Private Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $49,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 19,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.12. 2,462,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,878,207. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $128.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KKR. Barclays increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.