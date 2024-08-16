KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Upgraded by Singular Research to Strong-Buy

Singular Research upgraded shares of KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Singular Research also issued estimates for KLX Energy Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.81) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on KLX Energy Services from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

NASDAQ KLXE opened at $6.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $113.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.04. KLX Energy Services has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $12.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in KLX Energy Services by 6.4% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,624,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 97,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 35,189 shares in the last quarter. Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,630,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 482,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 12.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 19,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules.

