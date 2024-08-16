KOK Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $15,919.08 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. One KOK token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $225,374.80 and approximately $15,919.08 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KOK has traded 42% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00011111 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,124.93 or 0.99990087 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007782 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007765 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012142 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000039 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00050422 USD and is down -10.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $13,860.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

