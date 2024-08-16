Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Short Interest Update

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the July 15th total of 851,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $263,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $131,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $783,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Down 2.4 %

Kronos Worldwide stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 64,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,322. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Kronos Worldwide has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -50.04 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56.

Kronos Worldwide Cuts Dividend

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $500.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.19 million. Kronos Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. On average, analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kronos Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

