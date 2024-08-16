KRS Capital Management LLC Sells 292 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

KRS Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.4% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 376,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 63,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 29.2% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 191.6% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 0.1 %

CVX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.99. 3,338,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,860,297. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.93. The company has a market cap of $270.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

