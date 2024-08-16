KT (NYSE:KT) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Get KT alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KT

KT Trading Down 0.6 %

KT traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.06. 125,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,088. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63. KT has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that KT will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of KT

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of KT by 9.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,061,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,061,000 after buying an additional 829,682 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KT by 245.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,476,000 after purchasing an additional 804,986 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KT by 383.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 171,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 136,021 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KT by 55.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 374,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 133,570 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KT by 31.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 96,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

About KT

(Get Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.