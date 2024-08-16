Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW) Short Interest Update

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Landsea Homes Stock Down 10.7 %
Shares of LSEAW stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,282. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26. Landsea Homes has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.46.
Landsea Homes Company Profile
