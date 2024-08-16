Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 7,647.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,325 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,603 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $19,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 21.9% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,842 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,567 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 81,843 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $40.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,004,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525,871. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.85. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $55.73.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 44.41%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

