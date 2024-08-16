Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lessened its stake in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Lazard were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 19,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 0.4% in the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 204,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Stock Performance

NYSE LAZ traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.02. 395,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,458. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.20 and a beta of 1.40. Lazard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $49.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average of $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Lazard Announces Dividend

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.17. Lazard had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lazard, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Lazard’s payout ratio is -571.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,982,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,313,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,982,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,313,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 46,107 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $1,853,040.33. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,936,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,836,857.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 414,000 shares of company stock worth $17,683,738. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Lazard in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lazard from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Lazard Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

