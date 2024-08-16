Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.18 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:LFLY opened at $1.90 on Monday. Leafly has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFLY. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Leafly during the second quarter worth $33,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leafly during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Leafly by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 118,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 45,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.
Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.
