Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.0% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strid Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the second quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.3% during the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the second quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 10,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $215,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,721 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of JPM stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.66. 579,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,174,582. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $217.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

