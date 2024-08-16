Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Expected to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Legend Biotech in a research report issued on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Legend Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.94) per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on LEGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Legend Biotech from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

LEGN opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -42.88 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $72.38.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.25 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 135.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 154.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Legend Biotech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Decheng Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Decheng Capital LLC now owns 98,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at $985,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $2,620,000. Tri Locum Partners LP boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 25.6% in the second quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 356,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,791,000 after purchasing an additional 72,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,146,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

