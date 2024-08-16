LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share (NASDAQ:LENZ)

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for LENZ Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.06) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LENZ Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.26) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LENZ opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59. LENZ Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $29.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LENZ. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,313,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in LENZ Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $4,621,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,009,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in LENZ Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in LENZ Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,437,000. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

