LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Price Target Lowered to $7.50 at UBS Group

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

NASDAQ LFST traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.76. 634,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,417. LifeStance Health Group has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 439,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,200.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 85,093 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $470,564.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,650,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,717,657.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $781,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 439,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,200.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,037,438 shares of company stock valued at $23,647,876. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFST. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth about $334,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 40,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

