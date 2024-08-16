Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAYGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $49.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Lifeway Foods Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:LWAY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.41. The company had a trading volume of 63,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,408. The company has a market capitalization of $285.46 million, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00. Lifeway Foods has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LWAY. Noble Financial raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lifeway Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Insider Activity at Lifeway Foods

In related news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 14,620 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $179,826.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,125,133 shares in the company, valued at $13,839,135.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 14,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $179,826.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,125,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,839,135.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 10,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $174,412.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,084,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,977,037.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

