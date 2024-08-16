Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) Downgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LEV. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Lion Electric from C$1.15 to C$0.65 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins cut their target price on Lion Electric from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital cut Lion Electric from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Lion Electric from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Lion Electric to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.82.

Lion Electric Trading Up 10.0 %

Lion Electric Company Profile

Shares of LEV stock opened at C$0.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.57. The stock has a market cap of C$199.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.59. Lion Electric has a 52-week low of C$0.75 and a 52-week high of C$3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.49.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

