Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) Downgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LEV. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Lion Electric from C$1.15 to C$0.65 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins cut their target price on Lion Electric from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital cut Lion Electric from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Lion Electric from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Lion Electric to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.82.
View Our Latest Research Report on Lion Electric
Lion Electric Trading Up 10.0 %
Lion Electric Company Profile
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lion Electric
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.